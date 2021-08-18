NC DHHS Flu
Fred out, heat and humidity back in

First Alert Weather: Temperatures will top out close to 90 degrees for most neighborhoods, though it will be closer to 80 degrees in the mountains.
By Al Conklin
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What’s left of Fred, the storm system that brought so much rain and severe weather to the WBTV viewing area Tuesday, is now long gone. In its place, we’ll see a lot more sunshine today and Thursday with very warm and very humid afternoons.

  • Sunshine back in the forecast
  • Rain chances much lower
  • Heat and humidity on rise

Temperatures will top out close to 90 degrees for most neighborhoods, though it will be closer to 80 degrees in the mountains. The heat index will top out in the mid to upper 90s for a couple of hours each afternoon.

As for rain, the chance for a pop-up thunderstorm stands at no more than 20 percent today and Thursday.

Looking ahead to Friday, a weak frontal system is forecast to close in on the region, prompting higher storm chances Friday afternoon and evening. Afternoon readings are expected to hold near 90 degrees.

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(First Alert Weather)

Over the weekend, rain chances appear to lower to about 20 percent each day with plenty of sunshine to go around. Highs Saturday are forecast to top out just shy of 90 degrees before inching up into the lower 90s on Sunday.

In the tropics, we are tracking two tropical storms in the Atlantic basin. Grace is forecast to become a hurricane Thursday in the western Caribbean Sea before striking eastern Mexico as a category one hurricane on Friday.

Tropical tracker
Tropical tracker(First Alert Weather)

In the Atlantic, Henri is swirling around south of Bermuda and it too is forecast to gain hurricane strength later this week, but remain offshore of the US east coast.

Hope you have a great hump day

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

