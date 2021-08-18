Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify suspects in armed robbery at northeast Charlotte store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify the men responsible for robbing a convenience store in northeast Charlotte.

The incident happened Saturday, August 7 around 2 a.m. at the Circle K convenience store at the intersection of E. W.T. Harris Blvd. and Hickory Grove Road.

Surveillance footage from the business shows a customer purchasing a drink from the business when two men enter the business and head to the business’ front counter.

“They went directly behind the counter and attempted to rob this business,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

The video shows the customer at the front counter pull out his own firearm as the suspects move toward the counter. The footage then shows the customer point his weapon at the suspects as they move behind the store counter.

“That customer was not a suspect in this case. We believe that he thought that he was about to get robbed,” said Johnson.

The surveillance footage shows the armed customer leave the business as the two robbery suspects carryon with the robbery. Johnson said he’s never seen a bystander pull a weapon as a crime is being committed.

“I’ve never seen a situation like this. That customer, he could have killed those two suspects right away as soon as they walked in,” explained the detective.

The surveillance video shows the men stealing from the store, forcing a store employee to help them grab boxes and boxes of cigarettes. Johnson said the two suspects stole more than $1000 in cigarettes.

“We’re not sure what they’re gonna do with the cigarettes. They could use the cigarettes for themselves or they could resell them on the streets,” explained the detective.

One of the suspects was wearing glasses, and a gray hoodie with black lettering and yellow flames. Police believe the man had a gun tucked in a backpack he was carrying. The other suspect was wearing a white shirt and black ski mask with a white pom-pom.

“Hopefully we get information that leads to these guys arrest so they won’t commit a crime like this again,” said Johnson.

Anyone with information about the convenience store is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

