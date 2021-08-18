NC DHHS Flu
CMPD make arrest in 2019 murder

James McIlwaine
James McIlwaine(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have made an arrest in a 2019 homicide.

Samuel Harrison Stitt was found dead from a gunshot wound Aug. 8, 2019. He was found at a home off Ventura Way Drive in Charlotte.

Officers charged James Robert McIlwaine for Stitt’s murder on Aug. 18, 2021. He was already in custody on non-related charges.

McIlwaine now faces murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

No other details were immediately available.

