Charlotte sex offender sentenced to 25 years for child porn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man previously arrested on child sex crimes has been sentenced to 25 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Raymond Baucom, 39, of Charlotte, was sentenced Aug. 18 to 25 years in prison for receipt of child pornography. U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. also ordered Baucom to serve a lifetime of supervised release and to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.

According to documents, law enforcement became aware that between December 2017 and October 2018, an individual later identified as Baucom was using the internet to download child pornography.

During a search of Baucom’s home, law enforcement retrieved his cell phone. A forensic analysis of the cell phone revealed that Baucom possessed 58 videos and 950 images of child pornography, some of which depicted the sadistic and masochistic sexual abuse of prepubescent minors.

Court records also show that some of the images and videos contained identified victims of 40 different known series of child pornography.

In 2002, Baucom was convicted in Mecklenburg County of indecent liberties with a child and was sentenced to a probationary term, which was later revoked for failing to register as a sex offender.

Baucom pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography on Sept. 16, 2020. He is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

