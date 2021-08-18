More than 100 people evacuated from three campgrounds, schools closed Wednesday due to flooding concerns in Avery Co.

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 100 people are being evacuated from three campgrounds in Avery County as water rises and roads are in danger of flooding.

On Tuesday night, Avery County officials said they were evacuating three campgrounds - a portion of Linville Land Harbor in Pineola and a trailer park near the Mitchell County line.

Officials say everyone is okay, but water is up and still rising. It had been raining in the county for hours.

Avery County’s sheriff says while the campgrounds are not underwater, the roads are in danger of flooding. The sheriff says 120 people being moved.

The Watauga County Swift Water team is assisting Avery County officials with the evacuation. Officials say the goal is to get everyone moved from the campgrounds before the road out is covered in water.

#breaking Avery Co authorities are evacuating 3 campgrounds, a trailer park and part of Linville land harbor…sheriff says roads are in danger of being flooded and they want those folks moved to higher ground before that happens. All are ok. Been raining hard there for hours. — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) August 18, 2021

Tornado Warnings were issued in Avery County Tuesday afternoon into evening as severe storms swept through the area.

Avery County Schools are closed Wednesday, Aug. 18 with an optional teacher work day.

Due to the severe storm and bridges and numerous roadways currently covered by water, the Avery County School System... Posted by Avery County Schools on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

School officials say the decision to close is due to the severe storm and bridges and numerous roadways currently covered by water. Officials say they are also experiencing numerous power outages across the county with trees down and several roadways blocked.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.