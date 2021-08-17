NC DHHS Flu
VIEWER VIDEO: Possible tornado sighting in Iredell Co. Tuesday afternoon

Video was shared with WBTV News by Brandon Pope
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WBTV) - The WBTV First Alert Weather Team continues to track changing severe weather conditions. During a possible tornado sighting in Iredell County, viewer Brandon Pope sent WBTV News what he captured while on Old Mountain Road.

Have a photo or video you’d like to share with us? You can upload them here. We may use them to support our on-air and digital coverage.

Download the WBTV First Alert Weather App and turn on the notifications to be alerted to breaking weather information you need to stay prepared and safe.

