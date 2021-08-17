Storms bring damage to Alexander, Iredell

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In Iredell and Alexander counties strong storms brought high winds, neighbors said they saw tornadoes, and there are reports of trees and powerlines down.

Danny Wicker was working in Statesville today when the storm passed through. An alert on his phone brought him home to a mess. Several trees were down in Wicker’s yard.

“Everything looked good until I got right up to my property and then I saw cedar trees laid across the road, trucks, light, sirens,” Danny WIcker said. “It was shocking to see because naturally you think everything is torn all to pieces.”

Fortunately, that isn’t the case. There is damage, but nothing that can’t be repaired.

“The log structure appears to be intact, thank goodness for that,” Wicker added.

Paul Colborne works on the property for Danny and his wife, he knows there’s a lot of cleaning up to do.

“It’s more work than you can say,” Colborne said. “I’m glad nothing too bad really happened to the house.”

And while walking in the yard, Danny’s wife made a lifesaving discovery. A baby squirrel apparently blown out of a tree. “It’s in there with my lunch, I just threw him in there to have some peace.” Wicker said.

Nearby on Lentz Road in Alexander County trees came down and blocked driveway some driveways and roads.

There were other trees down across the area. Over by I-77 and Tomlin Mill Road you could see the darkening sky as wave after wave of showers rolled through. Back on Miracle Farm Road, the Wickers are just grateful that it wasn’t worse.

“Thank God for all that,” Wicker added.

