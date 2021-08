New awareness campaign promotes scholarships for community college students

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A statewide awareness campaign, called “Time for a New YOU,” has been launched to spread the word about scholarships available to students enrolled in short-term workforce training programs at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and North Carolina’s 57 other community colleges.

The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund provides $15 million in tuition assistance to students enrolled in specific programs in high-demand fields that will lead to a state or industry-recognized credential. Program areas available at Rowan-Cabarrus include automotive, construction, emergency medical services, healthcare, information technology, criminal justice, fire and rescue services, industrial/manufacturing, and transportation.

“Our community colleges are strengthening North Carolina’s position in the global marketplace, and we will lead the state’s economic recovery,” said Thomas A. Stith III, president of the N.C. Community College System. “Our community colleges provide affordable and accessible education opportunities and produce graduates who are highly competitive candidates for hire.”

The scholarship awards up to $750, or the cost of the program – whichever is more – and can be used to help cover the cost of tuition, fees, books and supplies, credentialing tests, transportation, childcare, and other costs of attendance.

Eligible students must be a N.C. resident and currently enrolled in an eligible continuing education program or course for a minimum of 96 hours.

“We want to spread the word about GEER scholarships to as many people as possible, because this is a wonderful opportunity for anyone looking for a new career path to go to work quickly in a high-demand field,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. “These funds can help individuals take a crucial step toward a secure future while creating a well-prepared regional workforce.”

For more information about available scholarships, please contact the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College financial aid office at fin.aid@rccc.edu. For general information about the campaign, please visit TimeForANewYou.org. For general information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

