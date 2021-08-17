NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

NATO chief: Afghan leaders responsible for military collapse

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is blaming a failure of Afghan leadership for the swift collapse of the country’s armed forces but says the alliance must also uncover flaws in its military training effort.

Stoltenberg says “the Afghan political leadership failed to stand up” and that “this failure of Afghan leadership led to the tragedy we are witnessing today.”

His remarks came after he chaired a meeting Tuesday of NATO envoys to discuss the security implications of the Taliban’s sweeping victory in Afghanistan in recent weeks.

NATO has been leading international security efforts in Afghanistan since 2003 but wound up combat operations in 2014 to focus on training the national security forces.

Referring to the way that the Afghan armed forces withered in the face of the Taliban offensive, Stoltenberg said that “was a surprise, the speed of the collapse and how quickly that happened.”

He says “there are lessons that need to be learned” at NATO.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mecklenburg County health leaders are recommending a countywide indoor mask mandate. The city...
Mecklenburg health leaders recommend indoor mask mandate, Charlotte to adopt as early as Wednesday
The bear was spotted on a driveway on Gold Hill Road in Salisbury.
Police: Residents report bear sighting in Salisbury
Mario Jose Ramirez-Duarte and Juan Deras Escalante
Arrests made in 2018 south Charlotte murder
The Evening Muse in NoDa is already requiring masks.
‘We’re tired of this’ : Charlotte business owners react to another mask mandate
The chase lasted from Newton, through Maiden and into Lincolnton.
Man dies in car fire after losing control, crashing into guardrail after high-speed chase through several N.C. towns

Latest News

Calls to lift ban on school mask mandates
Calls to lift ban on school mask mandates
The National Park Service announced it's immediately enforcing new mask rules.
National Park Service announces new mask rules
Grace, back to tropical cyclone strength, dumped extremely heavy rains and caused flooding...
Fred drenches US Southeast; Grace again a tropical storm
Haitians are struggling to find help after a devastating earthquake killed over 1,400 and...
Haitians struggle to find help after deadly earthquake