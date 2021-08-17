Morganton hit with small morning earthquake

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A small earthquake hit Morganton, N.C. on Tuesday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Service, a 2.7 magnitude earthquake happened around 9:19 a.m. about 2 miles north of Morganton.

No damage has been reported yet. According to the USGS, earthquakes of this size normally don’t cause much, if any, damage.

