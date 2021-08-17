Mecklenburg County’s request to realign with Alliance Health approved

This article has 285 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 25 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) has approved Mecklenburg County’s request to realign with Alliance Health as the Local Management Entity/Managed Care Organization (LME/MCO).

Alliance will assume responsibility by Dec. 15.

Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously (with one abstention) to move services from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare to Alliance Health. This vote came after many years of efforts by Mecklenburg County staff and community stakeholders to address systemic issues related to Cardinal’s oversight of behavioral health services.

“Mecklenburg County is excited to begin our new partnership with Alliance Health,” said Dena R. Diorio, Mecklenburg County Manager. “Alliance’s commitment to building a community-based system of care, expanding our provider network, and investing in the crisis-service continuum, aligns with Mecklenburg County’s goal of ensuring a strong publicly-funded behavioral health system for our residents. I also believe the partnership will create a greater sense of trust, transparency and collaboration between our community and our LME/MCO.”

LME/MCOs manage behavioral health (including mental health and substance use disorder) and intellectual/developmental disability services for residents who are insured by Medicaid or who have no health insurance. Alliance currently manages these services for residents in Durham, Wake, Cumberland and Johnston counties. Orange County will also be transitioning from Cardinal to Alliance.

“Alliance Health is excited about the opportunity to manage healthcare services and supports for residents of Mecklenburg County who are enrolled in Medicaid or uninsured,” said Lynne Nelson, Alliance Board Chair. “We look forward to developing the same strong community partnerships that Alliance fosters in our current counties. This collaboration is essential to addressing the many factors that impact the health and quality of life of our members and their families.”

More information about this transition is available at www.mecknc.gov/realignment/Pages/Home.aspx and www.alliancehealthplan.org/about-alliance/mecklenburg-county-lme-mco-disengagement.

