Kannapolis Family Field Day canceled due to rise in COVID cases

School supplies that were to be distributed at the event will be distributed by Kannapolis School Resource Officers to schools in the City.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis will postpone Family Field Day to the Spring of 2022. The event was scheduled for this Saturday, August 21. The event is postponed due to the increase in the number of people, including children, with COVID in the region.

School supplies that were to be distributed at the event will be distributed by Kannapolis School Resource Officers to schools in the City. If you would like to still donate school supplies please drop them off in the bin located in the lobby of Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way.

The event was planned as a fun day for police officers and firefighters to interact with children while playing a variety of games.  The new date for the event will be announced in early 2022.

