Juvenile shot multiple times in Charlotte neighborhood

They were taken to an area hospital by Medic with serious injuries
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed the shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. last night. They say the juvenile was shot by two unknown suspects.(AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for answers after a juvenile was shot multiple times last night in west Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed the shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. last night. They say the juvenile was shot by two unknown suspects.

The incident occurred on Clydesdale Terrace, a small residential street close to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

The juvenile was taken to an area hospital by Medic for serious injuries.

Officers have not yet confirmed the details leading up to the shooting. This is an active investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

