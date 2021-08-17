NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

“It was a sacrifice that was for naught”: Veterans and Gold Star families react to fall of Afghanistan

Over the past 20 years, more than 2,400 U.S. service members were killed and 22,000 wounded in the war.
By David Martin | CBS News
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS News) - Over the last two decades, more than 750,000 American service members have been deployed to Afghanistan. Amid the chaos in the country as the U.S. pulls out, many are wondering if their sacrifices were wasted.

“I’m on the verge of breaking down crying because this is just like we gave so much and just like that it’s wiped out,” said Juan Dominguez, who was a Marine lance corporal when he was sent to the Taliban heartland of Helmand Province in 2010.

It was there that his battalion lost 25 men. Dominguez, who lost both legs and an arm, said his thoughts are with the Afghans who helped the Marines and are now at the mercy of the Taliban.

“We have seemingly turned our backs on them and just pray, pray for them because our government didn’t help them get that safe passage out,” he said.

Retired Army Colonel Dave Brostrom lost his son, Jonathan, at the Battle of Wanat in 2008.

“It’s a disgrace to this country to depart like this,” Brostrom said. “This is very disheartening.”

“You know, my son died trying to protect his fellow soldiers, but for the ultimate cause of stabilizing the country and establishing a good government, yes, it was a sacrifice that was for naught,” he said when asked if it felt like his son died for nothing.

Over the past 20 years, more than 2,400 U.S. service members were killed and 22,000 wounded in the war.

Amid criticism of the U.S. withdrawal and its implementation, President Biden defended his decision on Monday. He acknowledged that the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan “did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated,” but said he would not ask more U.S. service members to risk their lives in a conflict that “should have ended long ago.”

“I know my decision will be criticized. But I would rather take all that criticism than pass this decision on to another president of the United States,” he said. “How many more generations of America’s daughters and sons would you have me send to fight Afghanistan’s civil war when Afghan troops would not? How many more American lives is it worth?”

Copyright 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mecklenburg County health leaders are recommending a countywide indoor mask mandate. The city...
Mecklenburg health leaders recommend indoor mask mandate, Charlotte to adopt as early as Wednesday
Mike Brady retired after many years serving in the Rowan County Sheriff's Office. His family...
Retired Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy killed in traffic accident
The bear was spotted on a driveway on Gold Hill Road in Salisbury.
Police: Residents report bear sighting in Salisbury
Crystal Ann Knight, 35, was charged.
Third person now charged for concealing death, hiding body of overdose victim
Fred is a Tropical Storm again!
Fred is a Tropical Storm again!

Latest News

This list is in alphabetical order and is split up with North Carolina and South Carolina...
Back-To-School: Local school districts make decisions on mask-wearing for students, teachers
1,400 dead as Haiti braces for storm
1,400 dead as Haiti braces for storm
Mecklenburg County to implement indoor mask mandate
Mecklenburg County to implement indoor mask mandate
Entire team quarantined after several football players catch COVID-19 at Lancaster High School
Entire team quarantined after several football players catch COVID-19 at Lancaster High School