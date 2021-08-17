NC DHHS Flu
Iredell Co. deputies searching for man wanted in ATV theft

Anyone with information on where William Tyler Suber can be located should call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.
William Tyler Suber
William Tyler Suber(First Alert Weather)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Iredell County are searching for a man they say helped steal an all-terrain vehicle in Statesville Friday, Aug. 13.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Coolbrook Road area off Linney’s Mill Road in response to the larceny of a motor vehicle, and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle which had occurred in the early morning hours.

They were able to follow tire tracks and find the ATV. The investigation determined Jacob Joe Hayes, 18, and William Tyler Suber, 19, were responsible for the crime, and warrants were taken out on each.

Charges include felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony breaking or entering of a motor vehicle, felony larceny of vehicle parts or accessories, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor possession of stolen property and misdemeanor resist a public officer.

Jacob Joe Hayes
Jacob Joe Hayes(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

Hayes was arrested that day but attempts to find Suber were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on where William Tyler Suber can be located should call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.

