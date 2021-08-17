Iredell Co. deputies searching for man wanted in ATV theft

This article has 159 words with a read time of approximately 47 seconds.

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Iredell County are searching for a man they say helped steal an all-terrain vehicle in Statesville Friday, Aug. 13.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Coolbrook Road area off Linney’s Mill Road in response to the larceny of a motor vehicle, and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle which had occurred in the early morning hours.

They were able to follow tire tracks and find the ATV. The investigation determined Jacob Joe Hayes, 18, and William Tyler Suber, 19, were responsible for the crime, and warrants were taken out on each.

Charges include felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony breaking or entering of a motor vehicle, felony larceny of vehicle parts or accessories, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor possession of stolen property and misdemeanor resist a public officer.

Jacob Joe Hayes (Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

Hayes was arrested that day but attempts to find Suber were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on where William Tyler Suber can be located should call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.

