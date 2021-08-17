NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Girl Scouts are rolling out a new cookie this year

Adventurefuls
Adventurefuls(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new treat will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season.

The brownie-inspired Adventurefuls have caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

“Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the program,” the Girl Scouts organization said in a news release.

“Every bite of Adventurefuls is full of indulgent brownie-inspired flavor with a combination of chocolatey and caramel flavors, and smooth and crispy textures, for an incredible taste of adventure in every bite,” according to the news release.

The new cookies will be sold alongside favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites.

Also new this year, the Girl Scouts announced new Cookie Business badges that help girls think like entrepreneurs. The badges progress from goal setting and effective sales-pitching in person and online to using market research, creating business plans and implementing digital marketing campaigns.

Girl Scouts of South Carolina — Mountains to Midlands kicks off cookie season in December. Visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as Adventurefuls and other Girl Scout Cookies are on sale.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 2 a.m. for Alexander, Avery, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Iredell,...
FIRST ALERT: Several Tornado Warnings issued as severe weather sweeps through the Charlotte area
Small earthquake hits 2 miles north of Morganton, NC.
Morganton hit with small morning earthquake
The Evening Muse in NoDa is already requiring masks.
‘We’re tired of this’ : Charlotte business owners react to another mask mandate
The man killed has been identified by police as 19-year-old Nathaniel Lee Isenhour. Officials...
2 men arrested in 2019 fatal shooting of deputy’s 19-year-old son in Charlotte
Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon
Woman arrested in 1992 cold case homicide of infant ‘Angel Hope’ in South Carolina

Latest News

Officials say storm-total rainfall of two to five inches has occurred across Avery County.
More than 100 people evacuated from three campgrounds, schools closed Wednesday due to flooding concerns in Avery Co.
2 men arrested in 2019 fatal shooting of deputy’s 19-year-old son in Charlotte
2 men arrested in 2019 fatal shooting of deputy’s 19-year-old son in Charlotte
Panthers to require masks indoors
Panthers to require masks indoors
Mask mandate supposed to go into effect Monday in Charlotte
Mask mandate supposed to go into effect Monday in Charlotte
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
South Carolina reports nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases