First Alert Tuesday: Heavy rainfall threat continues, with severe storms possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Fred will track closer to the Carolinas on Tuesday, passing near the WBTV viewing area late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Heavy rainfall and severe storms are possible for Tuesday, with a few isolated tornadoes.

First Alert Tuesday: Localized flooding issues, with severe storms.

Wednesday: Best chance for lingering rain early in the morning.

Warming back to near 90° by the weekend.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Multiple rounds of heavy rain and severe storms are possible for Tuesday, with isolated tornadoes and flooding possible. Tuesday will feature high temperatures in the lower 80s, with the remnants of Fred passing to the west of the WBTV viewing area late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Make sure you stay weather aware during the day!

Heavy rainfall looks to continue Tuesday night into early Wednesday, with a few strong to severe storms lingering. Overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

Wednesday will feature lingering rain early in the day, with some breaks of sunshine into the afternoon. A few isolated showers and storms are possible for Wednesday afternoon, with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Isolated to scattered rain and storms will develop for the afternoon and evening hours of Thursday and Friday, with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

This weekend will feature a few late day storms, with afternoon temperatures around 90 degrees.

Tropical Storm Fred made landfall around 3:15 pm(ET)/2:15pm(CT) Tuesday, near Apalachicola, FL, with winds of 65 mph. Fred will continue to move northward and closer to the WBTV viewing area on Tuesday, passing over the Atlanta Metro area around 12pm Tuesday, and across the far western parts of NC around 6pm Wednesday.

We are also tracking Tropical Depression Grace, which will pass south of Cuba Tuesday through Wednesday, and over the Yucatan Peninsula late Wednesday into early Thursday. Grace is expected to strengthen into a category 1 hurricane on Friday, making landfall in Mexico late Friday into early Saturday.

Tropical Storm Henri has developed in the Central Atlantic, near Bermuda, and is expected to linger around Bermuda all week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, and be alerted of any severe weather near you,. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay weather aware for Tuesday!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.