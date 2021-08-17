CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The remnants of Fred are making for an active evening.

Here’s what we are tracking this evening:

Tornado Watch

Flash Flood Watch for our western counties

Back to the 90s later this week

First Alert for more storms this evening (WBTV)

The remnants of Fred are making their way through the area.

We’ve had tornado warnings all afternoon. I wish I could say we’re almost done but we may have a few more hours to deal with this. The good news is that we can now see the back edge of this system.

The bad news is that it still has to work its way across the viewing area. We continue to have a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms for the next several hours. Tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Flash flooding is a concern for the mountains and foothills.

Many places have picked up a lot of rain leading up to this event. With tropical rain added to that, localized flooding could quickly become an issue.

Be safe and remember to never walk or drive through standing water.

Tomorrow is looking better. There’s a 30 percent chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

The rest of the week will be warm and muggy. Highs will get back to the low 90s. Afternoon thunderstorms are possible each day.

Be safe out there!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

