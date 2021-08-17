Elevated risk for flooding and severe weather today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple rounds of heavy rain and severe storms are forecast today, with isolated tornadoes and localized flash flooding possible as the remnants of Tropical Depression Fred blow through the Carolinas, just to the west of the WBTV viewing area.

First Alert: Remnants of Fred blow through

Flash Flood risk in heavy downpours

Risk for isolated tornadoes

With clouds and rain in the forecast, high temperatures will run on the cool side, topping out I the lower 80s for most Piedmont neighborhoods. Highs near 70 degrees are forecast for the mountains, where a flash flood watch remains posted.

Storm impact scale (First Alert Weather)

The greatest risk for flooding and severe weather – including a couple of isolated tornadoes – will come this afternoon and evening as the decaying tropical system drifts northeast.

Heavy downpours and the severe weather risk will continue tonight before tapering down overnight as lows drop back into the lower 70s.

Starting Wednesday – and lingering right through the upcoming weekend – we’ll settle back into a more typical late-Summer pattern of isolated, mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms with higher heat and humidity courtesy of the Bermuda High. Upper 80s are forecast Wednesday afternoon before we rise to near 90 degrees Thursday through Sunday.

High temperatures this week (First Alert Weather)

Stay weather aware for today!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

