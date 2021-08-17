NC DHHS Flu
COVID derails starts of football seasons for these Rock Hill, Lancaster County teams

By Alex Zietlow
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANCASTER, S.C. (ROCK HILL HERALD) - The Lancaster High School football team won’t play for at least two weeks.

Several members of the Lancaster High School varsity football team have tested positive for COVID-19, the Lancaster County School District said in a statement to The Herald, and the whole team will be quarantined due to “not being able to contact trace during drills at practice.”

The Bruins were originally scheduled to play in a preseason jamboree featuring all four high schools in Lancaster County — Andrew Jackson, Indian Land, Buford and Lancaster — but they had to pull out of the event because of the coronavirus issue.

“The district continues to follow guidance from the CDC (Center for Disease Control) and S.C. DHEC (Department of Health and Environmental Control),” the statement read.

The South Carolina high school football season is set to begin on Friday. The Bruins were supposed to open their season against Crestwood before playing Fairfield Central the next weekend.

Lancaster isn’t the only school in the area with COVID issues: The football team at Legion Collegiate Academy, a public charter school in Rock Hill, is currently in quarantine, athletic director Strait Herron told The Herald. The Lancers’ season opener against Providence Day has been canceled, Herron said, and their debut in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association will now be Thursday, Aug. 26, at Cannon School. (Legion was originally scheduled to play Cannon on Friday, Aug. 27.)

Chester and Lewisville high schools are also looking for opponents on Friday night.

Chester was originally slated to play Union County, which has positive COVID-19 cases within its program, per reporting by GoUpstate.com’s Joe Dandron. And Lewisville was originally slated to play Laurence Manning Academy, but LMA delayed its school opening by a week.

AUG. 20 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE (FOR NOW) IN YORK, CHESTER AND LANCASTER COUNTIES

All kickoff times are at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. As previously mentioned, Chester and Lewisville are looking for Friday opponents.

  • Greenville at Rock Hill
  • Nation Ford at Indian Land
  • Fort Mill at Catawba Ridge
  • Clover at Dorman
  • Mauldin at York
  • Great Falls at Whitmire
  • South Pointe at Northwestern (Saturday, Aug. 21; 7 p.m.)

Copyright 2021 ROCK HILL HERALD. All rights reserved.

