COVID-19 booster shots: What you need to know

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - U.S. health experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 booster shots for all Americans eight months after they get their second dose of the vaccine.

Sources tell the Associated Press that an announcement could come as soon as this week, but the booster shots would not start being widely administered until the shots get full FDA approval.

Right now, the vaccine is only being offered under Emergency Use Authorization.

This comes as some vaccine providers in Charlotte are already offering booster shots for certain immunocompromised people.

“If I ever got COVID, I would probably not survive it,” Maura Wozniak, who lives in Huntersville, told WBTV.

Wozniak has cystic fibrosis, diabetes and is a double lung transplant recipient.

She jumped at the chance to get a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday.

“I just needed to basically sign a document saying I’m a solid organ transplant recipient and I need a third dose,” she said. “So it was easy.”

Wozniak said she went to the same Walgreens pharmacy in Huntersville where she got her first two doses.

“I’m super hopeful that I will get some sort of antibodies from this,” she said. “Will they be what people who are not immunocompromised get? Probably not, but I’m hopeful I’ll have some sort of protection.”

Hospital systems like Novant Health are also starting to offer third doses for immunocompromised patients this week.

They say they will also be ready to expand that to everyone who wants a booster shot, once the FDA gives approval.

“I do think it may help with the Delta variant,” Dr. David Priest with Novant Health said. “Particularly for vulnerable individuals who didn’t respond to vaccines as well before, to have that additional boost to their antibody levels will be a good thing.”

Dr. Priest says this third dose is the same shot as the first and second doses, it just adds even more protection.

He expects booster shots beyond this in the future.

“What you may see is you get a third dose in the primary vaccination series, and then a future booster would be designed more specifically to target the Delta variant or the Lambda variant,” Dr. Priest said.

Right now, the guidance suggests people get the same brand of vaccine that they had on the first and second dose, but if that is not an option, it is OK to switch between Pfizer and Moderna.

Novant Health says the state has not shared any guidelines on whether the third dose would be rolled out to all age groups at the same time or not.

At this time, there is no guidance regarding booster shots for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.