CMPD opens de-escalation training facility in South Charlotte

It’s the first of its kind in the southeast and will be used to help officers practice de-escalation techniques using real-life scenarios.
By Paige Pauroso
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department opened its new state-of-the-art De-Escalation Training Facility.

It’s the first of its kind in the southeast and will be used to help officers practice de-escalation techniques using real-life scenarios.

“CMPD officers have already addressed more than 7,500 calls for service this year that involved shots being fired, armed individuals and other violent crime reports such as armed robberies and homicides,” said CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings.

He says because of that this training facility is more important than ever. Jennings say it will help officers not only practice but also review their techniques and give them a new perspective on how they handle those dangerous situations.

“It allows them to make those decisions that they have to make in a split second out in the field. The difference here is we’re able to now critique those reactions that those officers have and be able to see themselves in actual real-life situations and discuss their options, how things could have been handled differently,” said Chief Jennings at a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

The facility is a two-story, 3,400 square-foot structure with modular and remote-controllable capabilities that allow the structure to create unique scenarios for each student. Twenty-eight cameras feed into a viewing room to enable instructors to have a comprehensive view of the facility. An auxiliary room with audio and video capabilities can seat up to 50 students to watch in real-time as they learn alongside their peers.

“It gives them a view of things that they might encounter in the street like a practice. And when they encounter something, they have to deal with in the street, maybe it’s not the first time they’ve been in that scenario,” Jennings said.

The construction of this new facility was funded in partnership with The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Foundation, which donated $500,000, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation $1 million. The city paid for the rest. The total cost of the project was $2.4 million.

