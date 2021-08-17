NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte police looking for missing 39-year-old man believed to be driving motorcycle

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and khaki shorts.
CMPD detectives are asking for the public’s help to find 39-year-old Brian John Kemppainen.
CMPD detectives are asking for the public’s help to find 39-year-old Brian John Kemppainen.(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a 39-year-old man who was reported missing out of Charlotte and believed to be driving his motorcycle.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Person Unit are asking for the public’s help to find 39-year-old Brian John Kemppainen.

Kemppainen was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 10 near his home on Wingmont Drive.  Kemppainen is believed to be driving his black 2013 Harley-Davidson FLS Softtail Slim motorcycle with North Carolina license plate 6Z9083.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and khaki shorts.

According to CMPD, Kemppainen’s family says this behavior is unusual and they are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Kemppainen’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

