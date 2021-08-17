NC DHHS Flu
Carolina Panthers: Masks required in indoor areas of Bank of America Stadium

Members of the Carolina Panthers stand during a special presentation in an empty stadium before...
Members of the Carolina Panthers stand during a special presentation in an empty stadium before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers say masks will be required for everyone in indoor areas of Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

All guests and staff must wear a mask in indoor spaces, including the indoor concourses on the 300 and 400 levels.

On Tuesday, the team announced that they have updated the health and safety protocols at Bank of America Stadium in accordance with the upcoming City of Charlotte indoor mask guidelines.

Face coverings are not required outdoors.

Officials say masks will be available at stadium entrance points as well as at guest relations and security booths. Guests who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask in all areas.

“Our stadium operations staff has worked diligently to provide a game-day experience that is both safe and enjoyable. Many of the same protocols that were utilized in 2020 will remain, including cashless transactions, mobile ticketing, enhanced cleaning procedures and hand sanitizer stations throughout the stadium. We will continue to monitor public health guidelines and communicate any further updates,” a team press release read.

