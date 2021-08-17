Avery County opens school year with masks optional

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Avery County Schools opened the door to K-8 students to begin the new school year on Monday.

The high school students will start their year on Wednesday.

Last year, mask-wearing was mandatory for teachers and students. This time around it’s optional. Parents can decide the mask issue for their own children.

Teachers and staff will decide for themselves.

It appeared to be split as everyone came into Newland Elementary.

While teachers and students have the option, visitors do not. No one will be allowed inside the school without a mask who doesn’t work there or take classes there.

It’s also admittance by appointment only.

It meant parents of kindergarten kids and first graders could not walk their children in on Monday unless they had an appointment. Few did.

Officials say parents have been cooperative when it comes to that restriction.

“It’s to keep traffic down inside the schools and keep students and staff safe,” said Superintendant Dr. Dan Brigman.

