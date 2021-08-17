ALWS hosting semi-final, championship games tonight

This article has 98 words with a read time of approximately 29 seconds.

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - The American Legion World Series is hosting its semi-final and championship games tonight.

The series started Aug. 12 and games are held in Shelby.

Tonight’s semi-final game is between Hawaii and Iowa and starts at 5 p.m., weather permitting. The championship will follow.

“As a former American Legion Baseball coach, I am extremely excited about the return of this fantastic event,” American Legion National Commander James W. “Bill” Oxford told WBTV’s QC Life.

Last year’s series was canceled due to the coronavirus.

More than 5,400 teams across the country, Puerto Rico and Canada are registered with American Legion Baseball.

For more information, visit americanlegionworldseries.com.

