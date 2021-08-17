NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

ALWS hosting semi-final, championship games tonight

The games will be held weather permitting.
The 2021 American Legion World Series is being played in Shelby, North Carolina on August 12-17.
The 2021 American Legion World Series is being played in Shelby, North Carolina on August 12-17.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 98 words with a read time of approximately 29 seconds.

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - The American Legion World Series is hosting its semi-final and championship games tonight.

The series started Aug. 12 and games are held in Shelby.

Tonight’s semi-final game is between Hawaii and Iowa and starts at 5 p.m., weather permitting. The championship will follow.

“As a former American Legion Baseball coach, I am extremely excited about the return of this fantastic event,” American Legion National Commander James W. “Bill” Oxford told WBTV’s QC Life.

Last year’s series was canceled due to the coronavirus.

More than 5,400 teams across the country, Puerto Rico and Canada are registered with American Legion Baseball.

For more information, visit americanlegionworldseries.com.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mecklenburg County health leaders are recommending a countywide indoor mask mandate. The city...
Mecklenburg health leaders recommend indoor mask mandate, Charlotte to adopt as early as Wednesday
The bear was spotted on a driveway on Gold Hill Road in Salisbury.
Police: Residents report bear sighting in Salisbury
Mario Jose Ramirez-Duarte and Juan Deras Escalante
Arrests made in 2018 south Charlotte murder
The Evening Muse in NoDa is already requiring masks.
‘We’re tired of this’ : Charlotte business owners react to another mask mandate
The chase lasted from Newton, through Maiden and into Lincolnton.
Man dies in car fire after losing control, crashing into guardrail after high-speed chase through several N.C. towns

Latest News

An International bus with a Maxx7 engine, assigned to Iredell-Statesville Schools, caught fire...
District pulls school buses off road after safety concerns prompted by bus fire
Small earthquake hits 2 miles north of Morganton, NC.
Morganton hit with small morning earthquake
Calls to lift ban on school mask mandates
Calls to lift ban on school mask mandates
William Tyler Suber
Iredell Co. deputies searching for man wanted in ATV theft