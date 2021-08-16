NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Younger children more likely to spread virus, COVID study says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Children under the age of 3 may be more likely than older kids to spread COVID-19 in their families, according to a study published Monday.

The article from JAMA Pediatrics contradicts earlier studies that suggested young children were less likely to spread the virus.

The authors believe their research could better reflect the real-world risk as schools begin to reopen.

Researchers from Public Health Ontario in Canada studied the spread of coronavirus in more than 6,200 households.

While they found older kids often actually brought the virus home, toddlers were more likely to spread the virus to other family members.

The Canadian COVID researchers say the obvious solution is to get family members over the age of 12 vaccinated as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Brady retired after many years serving in the Rowan County Sheriff's Office. His family...
Retired Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy killed in traffic accident
Fred is a Tropical Storm again!
Fred is a Tropical Storm again!
Crystal Ann Knight, 35, was charged.
Third person now charged for concealing death, hiding body of overdose victim
New Census data shows Mecklenburg County grew by 21%.
Census: Mecklenburg Co. population increasing, real estate agent shares how housing market is shifting
David Carter says he immediately screamed for his wife, and when she came in, Hudson was...
Molly’s Kids: ‘Go hug your kids now.’

Latest News

Aldi is getting ready for the holiday season with a big hiring event.
Aldi plans to hire about 20,000, raises wages
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
7 killed in Kabul airport chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July...
Biden to address nation on deadly chaos in Afghanistan
A 4-year-old was shot by another child Monday afternoon.
Police: 4-year-old shot by another juvenile