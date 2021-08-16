‘We’re tired of this’ : Charlotte business owners react to another mask mandate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Starting Wednesday, the city of Charlotte and parts of Mecklenburg County are implementing indoor mask mandates.

That same day, county commissioners will vote on a public health rule that would require masks in all of the towns in Mecklenburg County—places like Pineville, Mint Hill, Matthews, Davidson, Cornelius, and Huntersville.

If that’s approved, masks would be required in all of these places before the end of the month.

Diorio said a lot of this wall fall on businesses voluntarily complying with the mask mandate even with the potential of fines.

Business owners have mixed opinions on this.

“If no one else is following it then we won’t either, I don’t believe in it at all,” Matt Wohlfarth, who owns Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, told WBTV.

He is frustrated that everyone is forced to pick up the slack for the unvaccinated.

“If you didn’t get the vaccine, it’s not my problem,” Wohlfarth said. “If you don’t wear a seatbelt in the car and you go through the windshield, you should’ve been wearing your seatbelt. Personal responsibility should mean something.”

Meanwhile, the Evening Muse in NoDa is already requiring masks and taking it a step further starting Friday.

“Everyone coming through the doors will have to show either a vaccine passport card or a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours,” co-owner Joe Kuhlmann told WBTV.

Kuhlmann says the close quarters of his venue made this the safest choice.

County leaders say they are not considering mandating that businesses require proof of vaccination.

“Right now the push is to see if we can’t manage this pandemic through a mask mandate,” county manager Dena Diorio said.

But Kuhlmann hopes the action by his business empowers other business owners to follow.

“It is going to take all of us pulling the rope in the same direction to get to the other side of it,” he said.

The Evening Muse is offering refunds for people who bought tickets for upcoming shows but are not willing to show a vaccine card or negative COVID-19 test at the door.

