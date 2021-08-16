Tracking Fred and tropical-type rain for the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The heaviest rain is likely to fall Tuesday into Wednesday, even though Fred never moves right through here.

T-storms this afternoon

Steadier rain Tuesday/ Wednesday

More T-storms Thursday/Friday

This afternoon will be warm and humid with afternoon thunderstorms possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Any storms that pop up could bring heavy rain on top of what you’ve seen the past few days.

Rainfall forecast (First Alert Weather)

Fred is set to make landfall today along the Florida panhandle. From there, it will head to the north. We are not in the direct path of the storm, but we should still expect plenty of tropical moisture out ahead of the system. There’s going to be a steady stream of moisture right out of the Gulf of Mexico. The mountains and foothills should get the highest rainfall totals. A few inches of rain will be possible. For the rest of us, a good helping of rain is also possible. Especially watch out if you have gotten heavy rain the past few days. You’ll be more susceptible to flooding.

By Thursday and Friday, we’ll be back to afternoon thunderstorms. While we won’t be seeing rain all day, those can still put down a lot of rain in a short time. Don’t let your guard down. Highs will return to the upper 80s.

Seven day forecast (First Alert Weather)

The weekend looks pretty good, all things considered. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s and there’s a 20% chance of storms each afternoon.

Make it a great afternoon!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

