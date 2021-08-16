NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Tracking Fred and tropical-type rain for the Carolinas

First Alert Weather: This afternoon will be warm and humid with afternoon thunderstorms possible.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The heaviest rain is likely to fall Tuesday into Wednesday, even though Fred never moves right through here.

  • T-storms this afternoon
  • Steadier rain Tuesday/ Wednesday
  • More T-storms Thursday/Friday

This afternoon will be warm and humid with afternoon thunderstorms possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Any storms that pop up could bring heavy rain on top of what you’ve seen the past few days.

Rainfall forecast
Rainfall forecast(First Alert Weather)

Fred is set to make landfall today along the Florida panhandle. From there, it will head to the north. We are not in the direct path of the storm, but we should still expect plenty of tropical moisture out ahead of the system. There’s going to be a steady stream of moisture right out of the Gulf of Mexico. The mountains and foothills should get the highest rainfall totals. A few inches of rain will be possible. For the rest of us, a good helping of rain is also possible. Especially watch out if you have gotten heavy rain the past few days. You’ll be more susceptible to flooding.

By Thursday and Friday, we’ll be back to afternoon thunderstorms. While we won’t be seeing rain all day, those can still put down a lot of rain in a short time. Don’t let your guard down. Highs will return to the upper 80s.

Seven day forecast
Seven day forecast(First Alert Weather)

The weekend looks pretty good, all things considered. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s and there’s a 20% chance of storms each afternoon.

Make it a great afternoon!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Brady retired after many years serving in the Rowan County Sheriff's Office. His family...
Retired Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy killed in traffic accident
Fred is a Tropical Storm again!
Fred is a Tropical Storm again!
Crystal Ann Knight, 35, was charged.
Third person now charged for concealing death, hiding body of overdose victim
New Census data shows Mecklenburg County grew by 21%.
Census: Mecklenburg Co. population increasing, real estate agent shares how housing market is shifting
David Carter says he immediately screamed for his wife, and when she came in, Hudson was...
Molly’s Kids: ‘Go hug your kids now.’

Latest News

This afternoon will be warm and humid with afternoon thunderstorms possible.
First Alert Weather: Tracking Fred and tropical-type rain for the Carolinas
Bus stop forecast
First Alert for the first day back to school
This afternoon could bring thunderstorms as kids are headed home from school.
First Alert Weather: First Alert for the first day back to school
Bus stop forecast
Bus Stop Forecast: Lots of fog this morning