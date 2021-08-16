NC DHHS Flu
Rock Hill teen sentenced to 60 years in prison for armed sex assault, kidnapping

Terry Shaimek Tyler, 18, was sentenced to 30 years on first-degree criminal sexual conduct and a consecutive 30 years on armed robbery.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A Rock Hill teen has been sentenced to 60 years in prison in the 2019 armed sex assault and kidnapping of a woman, government officials say.

Terry Shaimek Tyler, 18, was sentenced to 30 years on first-degree criminal sexual conduct and a consecutive 30 years on armed robbery. 

Sentences for kidnapping, grand larceny, unlawful possession of a pistol, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime run concurrent to the aforementioned sentence, court officials say.

Tyler previously pleaded guilty in York County criminal court to first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery, grand larceny, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a stolen gun court records show.

Tyler pleaded guilty on July 8, which was before a trial would have started. Prosecutor Sharon Ohayon from the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office told The Rock Herald that Tyler pleaded guilty to all the charges.

Rock Hill teen pleads guilty in ‘worst nightmare’ armed sex assault, kidnap of victim

Tyler was arrested hours after the attack in Feb. 2019, and has been in custody without bond since.

