Police: Residents report bear sighting in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury received reports of a bear being seen in Salisbury over the weekend.

A picture was sent to police that appears to show a small bear on a driveway on Gold Hill Road. WBTV received a similar picture from the same area.

Bear sightings across the Piedmont aren’t too unusual, according to experts. A black bear was seen roaming around a neighborhood in Gaston County in late June, officials say.

Citizens are advised to stay away from the bear and report any additional sightings to the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5340.

Please visit https://bearwise.org/ for additional information related to black bears.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.