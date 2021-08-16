NC DHHS Flu
Police: Residents report bear sighting in Salisbury

Picture of what appears to be small black bear shared
The bear was spotted on a driveway on Gold Hill Road in Salisbury.
The bear was spotted on a driveway on Gold Hill Road in Salisbury.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury received reports of a bear being seen in Salisbury over the weekend.

A picture was sent to police that appears to show a small bear on a driveway on Gold Hill Road. WBTV received a similar picture from the same area.

Bear sightings across the Piedmont aren’t too unusual, according to experts. A black bear was seen roaming around a neighborhood in Gaston County in late June, officials say.

Citizens are advised to stay away from the bear and report any additional sightings to the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5340.

Please visit https://bearwise.org/ for additional information related to black bears.

