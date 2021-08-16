Police: 4-year-old shot by another juvenile

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating what led up to a 4-year-old being shot by another juvenile Monday morning.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., police responded to a call on the 2100 block of Long Ridge Lane regarding an assault with a deadly weapon.

When they arrived, they found the 4-year-old had been shot in the shoulder. Medic transported the child to an area hospital.

Initial evidence suggests another child at the home found an unsecured gun and accidentally shot the child. Detectives are speaking to the adults in the home at the time of the incident.

This is a developing story. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit charlottecrimestoppers.com.

