Police: 2 missing girls found safe in Lancaster

On Monday around 6 p.m., police say the girls were found and are safe.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police say a 10-year-old girl and her 2-year-old sister who were reported missing since Saturday have been found safe.

Police previously said the girls were last seen with their mother who police say is prohibited from contacting them.

According to the Lancaster Police Department, the 10-year-old and 2-year-old were missing since about 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

On Monday around 6 p.m., police say the girls were found and are safe.

