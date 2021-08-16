Mecklenburg health leaders recommend indoor mask mandate, Charlotte to adopt as early as Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County health leaders are recommending a countywide indoor mask mandate. The city of Charlotte will implement a mandate, going into effect as early as Wednesday.

After a Mecklenburg County Policy Group meeting on Monday afternoon, county Manager Dena Diorio announced the recommendation.

Public Health is asking county commissioners to approve a public health policy to make the mandate official. County commissioners will meet on Wednesday to vote on the measure.

If approved, the mask mandate would be effective in 10 days.

In the meantime, Mecklenburg County and the city of Charlotte will institute mask mandates in unincorporated areas of the county and in Charlotte, which could be in effect as early as Wednesday.

Mecklenburg leaders speak after meeting about potential mask mandate Mecklenburg County leaders are answering questions after a Policy Group meeting centered around a potential mask mandate in Charlotte. Posted by WBTV News on Monday, August 16, 2021

Wike Graham from Emergency Management says the policy group recommends this mandate to slow the spread of COVID-19. Graham says it’s largely due to the steep rate at which COVID-19 cases are climbing in the community.

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris says the county remains in the red of COVID-19 community spread. She says information shows a significant transmission of COVID-19 in the community and an 87 percent increase over two weeks.

In the meantime Charlotte and the County will create their own mask requirement and allow towns to sign onto if they decide to. — David Hodges (@hodgesreporting) August 16, 2021

Monday’s Policy Group meeting continued in private despite WBTV and 12 other Charlotte media outlets sending a letter, demanding public access to that meeting.

Last fall, WBTV was the first to report about the group - which is made up almost entirely of appointed staff and not elected officials.

But this group has been charged with making policy for how local and county government has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with WBTV, Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio previously said it was possible that local towns could be split on the adoption of a mask requirement.

The mayors of Charlotte and Matthews already said they would support it. While mayors in Huntersville, Mint Hill and Cornelius said they would not be in favor.

Diorio said that no other restrictions are being considered at this time and the best tool in their kit this time around is the vaccine.

