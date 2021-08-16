NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Masks now required of Ashe Co. students, staff after emergency meeting

The Board of Education initially voted not to require masks, but that changed Aug. 13.
(KY3)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON, N.C. (WBTV) - Ashe County students and school staff will now be required to wear masks.

The Board of Education initially voted not to require masks, but held an emergency meeting Aug. 13, just days before school was to start on Aug. 16.

[Back to School: What can you expect this year when students, staff return to the classroom?]

In a 3-2 vote, the board voted to require all students and staff to wear masks while indoors. Masks aren’t required outside, and staff can remove their masks when they’re alone in the classroom or anywhere else not in the presence of children.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Brady retired after many years serving in the Rowan County Sheriff's Office. His family...
Retired Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy killed in traffic accident
Fred is a Tropical Storm again!
Fred is a Tropical Storm again!
Crystal Ann Knight, 35, was charged.
Third person now charged for concealing death, hiding body of overdose victim
David Carter says he immediately screamed for his wife, and when she came in, Hudson was...
Molly’s Kids: ‘Go hug your kids now.’
New Census data shows Mecklenburg County grew by 21%.
Census: Mecklenburg Co. population increasing, real estate agent shares how housing market is shifting

Latest News

This list is in alphabetical order and is split up with North Carolina and South Carolina...
Back-To-School: Local school districts make decisions on mask-wearing for students, teachers
Charlotte organization ‘Block Love CLT’ spent night outside while raising awareness, collecting...
Charlotte organization ‘Block Love CLT’ spent night outside while raising awareness, collecting supplies for homeless
S.C. students, teachers return to the classroom tomorrow
S.C. students, teachers return to the classroom tomorrow
Charlotte organization ‘Block Love CLT’ spent night outside while raising awareness, collection...
Charlotte organization ‘Block Love CLT’ spent night outside while raising awareness, collecting supplies for homeless