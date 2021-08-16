Masks now required of Ashe Co. students, staff after emergency meeting

JEFFERSON, N.C. (WBTV) - Ashe County students and school staff will now be required to wear masks.

The Board of Education initially voted not to require masks, but held an emergency meeting Aug. 13, just days before school was to start on Aug. 16.

In a 3-2 vote, the board voted to require all students and staff to wear masks while indoors. Masks aren’t required outside, and staff can remove their masks when they’re alone in the classroom or anywhere else not in the presence of children.

