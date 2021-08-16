NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Many Bible Belt preachers silent on shots as COVID-19 surges

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Health officials have some unsteady partners as they try to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Bible Belt: churches and pastors.

Some preachers are praying for more inoculations and hosting vaccination clinics.

Others are skirting the topic of vaccines or openly preaching against them in a region that’s both deeply religious and reeling from a spike in cases.

A survey by the National Association of Evangelicals found that 95% of evangelical leaders planned to get inoculated.

But theologian Curtis Chang says that hasn’t translated into ministers widely advocating for vaccinations.

He says the vast majority are on the sidelines afraid to speak out about a polarizing topic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Brady retired after many years serving in the Rowan County Sheriff's Office. His family...
Retired Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy killed in traffic accident
Fred is a Tropical Storm again!
Fred is a Tropical Storm again!
Crystal Ann Knight, 35, was charged.
Third person now charged for concealing death, hiding body of overdose victim
New Census data shows Mecklenburg County grew by 21%.
Census: Mecklenburg Co. population increasing, real estate agent shares how housing market is shifting
David Carter says he immediately screamed for his wife, and when she came in, Hudson was...
Molly’s Kids: ‘Go hug your kids now.’

Latest News

A 4-year-old was shot by another child Monday afternoon.
Police: 4-year-old shot in shoulder by another child, taken to hospital in Charlotte
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital
The chase lasted from Newton, through Maiden and into Lincolnton.
Man dies in car fire after losing control, crashing into guardrail after high-speed chase through several N.C. towns
An Amber Alert was issued in Montana for Rhiannon McGuire, 14. Her non-custodial mother,...
Amber Alert issued for abducted 14-year-old in Montana
Mecklenburg County health leaders are recommending a countywide indoor mask mandate. The city...
Mecklenburg health leaders recommend indoor mask mandate, Charlotte to adopt as early as Wednesday