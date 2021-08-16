Man dies in car fire after losing control, crashing into guardrail after high-speed chase through several N.C. towns

This article has 144 words with a read time of approximately 43 seconds.

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is dead following a crash that happened when Newton officers say he sped away from a traffic stop.

According to Newton Police Department, they tried to conduct a traffic stop on a 2014 Kia Forte around 1:07 a.m. in the 1900 block of US Highway 321 Business South.

The driver, later identified as Kyle Alan Wagner, pulled to the right side of the roadway but sped off as the officer was getting ready to exit his car.

A high-speed chase lasted through Maiden and into Lincolnton, where Wagner lost control of the car and collided with a concrete bridge guardrail. The vehicle caught fire upon impact.

Wagner died from his injuries while en route to Atrium Health Lincoln.

“This is a tragic incident and our thoughts and prayers are with the Wagner family and their loved ones as well as the officers involved,” said Chief Vidal Sipe.

