First Alert for the first day back to school

First Alert Weather: This afternoon could bring thunderstorms as kids are headed home from school.
Bus stop forecast(First Alert Weather)
By Leigh Brock
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several First Alerts are coming in different flavors this week

  • PM T-storms today
  • Tropical rain Tuesday/ Wednesday
  • T-storms late week

There’s a First Alert for today. It will be warm and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and fog are possible this morning. This afternoon could bring thunderstorms as kids are headed home from school. Whether you have kids going back to school or not, know there are kids out there. Watch out for them at the bus stop.

Seven day rain chances(First Alert Weather)

The tropical rains from what’s left of Fred kick in tomorrow and could last off and on into Wednesday. The heaviest rain will likely fall on Tuesday, with more scattered showers on Wednesday. Anyone could pick up at least an inch or two, with the highest totals toward the mountains and foothills. If you are in a place that has picked up rain the past few days, you have the best potential for flooding. We’ll be monitoring it. Temperatures will be a little lower but with the humidity, it won’t feel pleasant. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

The end of the week will be more typical of August. Highs will be back in the upper 80s and there’s a chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

Tropical Storm Fred(First Alert Weather)

The tropics look fairly active but Fred is the only storm that will impact the Carolinas in the near future. However, we are still monitoring Tropical Storm Grace and Tropical Depression Eight.

Enjoy your first day back to school!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

