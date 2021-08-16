Entire team quarantined after several football players catch COVID-19 at Lancaster High School

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - An entire football team will be quarantined after several players tested positive for COVID-19 at Lancaster High School.

Lancaster County School District officials say there are several Lancaster High varsity football members that have tested positive for COVID-19.

The whole team will be quarantined due to not being able to contact trace during drills and practice.

Officials say the team missed the Jamboree this past weekend and could potentially miss up to two regular-season games.

“The district continues to follow guidance from the CDC and SC DHEC. It is the district’s priority to keep students safe,” a statement from the school district reads.

