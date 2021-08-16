NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Entire team quarantined after several football players catch COVID-19 at Lancaster High School

The whole team will be quarantined due to not being able to contact trace during drills and practice.
The whole team will be quarantined due to not being able to contact trace during drills and...
The whole team will be quarantined due to not being able to contact trace during drills and practice.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - An entire football team will be quarantined after several players tested positive for COVID-19 at Lancaster High School.

Lancaster County School District officials say there are several Lancaster High varsity football members that have tested positive for COVID-19.

The whole team will be quarantined due to not being able to contact trace during drills and practice.

Officials say the team missed the Jamboree this past weekend and could potentially miss up to two regular-season games.

“The district continues to follow guidance from the CDC and SC DHEC. It is the district’s priority to keep students safe,” a statement from the school district reads.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Brady retired after many years serving in the Rowan County Sheriff's Office. His family...
Retired Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy killed in traffic accident
Fred is a Tropical Storm again!
Fred is a Tropical Storm again!
Crystal Ann Knight, 35, was charged.
Third person now charged for concealing death, hiding body of overdose victim
The bear was spotted on a driveway on Gold Hill Road in Salisbury.
Police: Residents report bear sighting in Salisbury
New Census data shows Mecklenburg County grew by 21%.
Census: Mecklenburg Co. population increasing, real estate agent shares how housing market is shifting

Latest News

Jessica Cheyenne Nichols, 18, and James Samuel Jones, Jr., 34, have been charged with...
2 arrested, 16-year-old still wanted in deadly shooting at community park in Mooresville
Terry Shaimek Tyler, 18, was sentenced to 30 years on first-degree criminal sexual conduct and...
Rock Hill teen sentenced to 60 years in prison for armed sex assault, kidnapping
Mecklenburg County health leaders are recommending a countywide indoor mask mandate. The city...
Mecklenburg health leaders recommend indoor mask mandate, Charlotte to adopt as early as Wednesday
Veterans gather most days at Richard's Coffee Shop and Living Military Museum in downtown...
Vietnam veterans note similarities in images from Afghanistan and the fall of Saigon