NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Disney unveils new Halloween wheelchair costumes

The 2021 costume assortment includes characters from: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The...
The 2021 costume assortment includes characters from: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Hocus Pocus.”(Source: Disney, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney is unveiling new adaptive roleplay costumes and wheelchair covers for kids and adults.

The features allow Disney fans to transform into their favorite characters for Halloween, according to the company.

These costumes have stretch fabric that opens in the back and are wheelchair-friendly.

The 2021 costume assortment includes characters from: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Hocus Pocus.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Brady retired after many years serving in the Rowan County Sheriff's Office. His family...
Retired Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy killed in traffic accident
Fred is a Tropical Storm again!
Fred is a Tropical Storm again!
Crystal Ann Knight, 35, was charged.
Third person now charged for concealing death, hiding body of overdose victim
The bear was spotted on a driveway on Gold Hill Road in Salisbury.
Police: Residents report bear sighting in Salisbury
New Census data shows Mecklenburg County grew by 21%.
Census: Mecklenburg Co. population increasing, real estate agent shares how housing market is shifting

Latest News

Jessica Cheyenne Nichols, 18, and James Samuel Jones, Jr., 34, have been charged with...
2 arrested, 16-year-old still wanted in deadly shooting at community park in Mooresville
Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
Search for survivors continues after Haiti earthquake, death toll climbs above 1,400
Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Florida; Haiti braces for Grace
A red tractor is left behind as a home burns outside of Taylorsville in Plumas County, Calif.,...
Wind forecasts brings new worries to California fire lines
President Joe Biden addressed the crisis in Afghanistan on Monday afternoon.
Biden: I'm not repeating the mistakes of the past