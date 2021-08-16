Catawba earns “College of Distinction” recognition

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Catawba College: Catawba College has been recognized for its honorable commitment to engaged, hands-on education by Colleges of Distinction, a one-of-a-kind guide for college-bound students. As an institution whose primary goals are based on student success and satisfaction, Catawba College claims its honor as one of the renowned Colleges of Distinction.

Colleges of Distinction’s longstanding support for student-centered schools highlight those that traditional rankings often overlook. Founder Wes Creel created Colleges of Distinction to draw more attention to schools like Catawba College whose student-centered education prevails in applying theory to practice while fostering a dynamic learning community.

Colleges of Distinction’s selection process comprises a sequence of in-depth research and detailed interviews with the schools about each institution’s freshman experience and retention efforts alongside its general education programs, career development, strategic plan, student satisfaction, and more—and accepting only those that adhere to the Four Distinctions: Engaged Students, Great Teaching, Vibrant Community, and Successful Outcomes. These principles are all informed by the High-Impact Practices to prioritize the ways that institutions enable students to have a fulfilling, individualized college experience.

“Every student has their own unique set of abilities, their own goals, and their own ideal settings in which they would thrive,” said Creel. “That’s why we don’t rank our schools. It’s about finding the best opportunities for each

individual’s needs and desires.” Catawba College’s inclusion is informed by the unique ways it commits to achieving success.

“We are honored to be included in this year’s cohort as a College of Distinction,” said Dr. Jared R. Tice, Senior Vice President for the College Experience and Dean of Students. “A Catawba College education meets the needs and goals of our students in an ever-changing workforce by blending the liberal arts, hands-on immersive learning, and career preparation.”

Creel and his colleagues found that the most popular college rankings systems rely on metrics like peer reputation, size of endowment, and alumni salaries. They knew instead that the effective strategies for student satisfaction and outcomes were the kinds of engaging experiences found at Catawba College: first-year seminars, community-based learning programs, service-learning programs, diversity and global learning programs, interdisciplinary programs, collaborative assignments and projects, undergraduate research, living-learning communities, common intellectual experiences, capstone projects, international study programs, and internships.

