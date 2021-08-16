NC DHHS Flu
Carolina Panthers fall to the Indianapolis Colts in their preseason opener

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) runs up the middle for a two point conversion...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) runs up the middle for a two point conversion against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)(Zach Bolinger | AP)
By Nate Wimberly
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers jumped out to a 15-3 lead, but could only manage 3 points in the second half as Indianapolis came back to win 21-18 in the preseason opener for both teams.

The Panthers starters did not play today, but the 2nd units showed out especially the Carolina rookies.

Rookie wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. had 3 catches for 88 yards. He had a 60 yard reception on the Panthers 4th offensive play of the game.

Rookie running back Chuba Hubbard carried the ball 7 times for 80 yards including a 59 yard run that set up the Panthers only touchdown of the game.

That TD was scored by rookie tight end Tommy Tremble in the 2nd quarter on a TD pass from P.J. Walker.

Walker was 10 of 21 passing for 161 yarda and 1 TD in the first half as new Panthers starting signal caller Sam Darnold did not play.

The Colts got a TD run from former Butler High and Charlotte 49ers star Benny LeMay in the 4th quarter and got the game winning field goal from Eddy Pineiro with 7 seconds left to pick up the win.

Two big things kept the Panthers from winning on Sunday. They had 10 penalties and were in the red zone 4 times and only came away with 1 TD.

After a day off on Monday, the Carolina Panthers will get back to work on Tuesday with practice back in Spartanburg. On Wednesday and Thursday, they will host the Baltimore Ravens with two joint practices. The 2 teams will then play a preseason game on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

