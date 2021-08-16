Arrests made in 2018 south Charlotte murder

NC DHHS Flu
Mario Jose Ramirez-Duarte and Juan Deras Escalante
Mario Jose Ramirez-Duarte and Juan Deras Escalante(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By Brandy Beard
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Almost three years have passed since the murder of Tyron Jodie Ervin. Now, his alleged killers are finally in custody.

Juan Deras Escalante, 21, and Mario Jose Ramirez-Duarte, 20, were arrested Aug. 15, 2021 in connection with Ervin’s murder Dec. 17, 2018.

[CMPD conducting homicide investigation after fatal shooting]

Ervin was 22 years old at the time of his death, and Escalante and Ramirez-Duarte 19.

Escalante was already in custody for the murder of Domingo Venancio-Tapia in 2019 following an 8-hour-long standoff with SWAT. This shooting was allegedly over Venancio-Tapia’s refusal to buy the then-teen beer.

Ramirez-Duarte was also charged with murder in a previous arrest. He and a 15-year-old were arrested for the shooting death of Shandiin Sanchez.

Both men have also been charged in felony larceny cases. Now, they both face murder charges in the shooting death of Ervin.

The investigation is still active. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Dudley is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

