Armed robbery, workers assaulted at fish arcade in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two workers were assaulted during an armed robbery at a fish arcade in Salisbury.

Police say it happened at the Lucky Duck arcade, 1012 Mooresville Road on Sunday morning at 2:12 a.m. Two men came to the arcade and confronted a security guard and another employee outside in the parking lot.

The men then forced the two workers back into the arcade and assaulted them. The men demanded money then left in a vehicle.

The initial report did not have additional details of a description of the vehicle or of the two suspects. The story will be updated when more information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5340, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online here.

