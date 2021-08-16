NC DHHS Flu
Allmendinger gets 1st Indy win in crash-marred Brickyard 200

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 15: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Hyperice Chevrolet,...
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 15: AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Hyperice Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 15, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)(Sean Gardner | Getty Images)
By Michael Marot (Associated Press)
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — AJ Allmendinger took advantage of two frightening multi-car crashes, the leader getting spun out and a penalty — all in the last five laps — to win the Brickyard 200.

He beat Ryan Blaney by 0.929 seconds in the first Cup race held on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.

But the victory was overshadowed by two big pileups in the final five laps that appeared to be caused by the curbing on the track.

Sixteen cars were involved but NASCAR officials did not report any serious injuries.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

