NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Alabama hits pandemic low with only 2 ICU beds available

By Amanda Alvarado and Morgan Carlson
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Only two intensive care unit beds are available in Alabama out of the state’s 1,562, according to the Alabama Hospital Association.

Even though hospitalizations peaked at more than 3,000 in January, the state has never had this few ICU beds since the beginning of the pandemic, WSFA reported.

On Monday, hospitals in the state were treating 2,631 patients with COVID-19, according to data released by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Hospitalizations in Alabama have increased rapidly this month.

Baptist Health confirmed last week that its hospitals in Montgomery and Prattville were in “negative status” for ICU and hospital beds. Jackson Hospital in Montgomery was also out of beds in its ICU.

The hospitals were also on diversion at times last week. Diversion is a temporary status for a healthcare facility in which it informs local emergency medical services that it’s beds are full and cannot take additional patients.

Dr. Sarah Nafziger said UAB Hospital in Birmingham has had to delay surgeries and treatments because they don’t have enough healthcare resources available.

Copyright 2021 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Brady retired after many years serving in the Rowan County Sheriff's Office. His family...
Retired Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy killed in traffic accident
Fred is a Tropical Storm again!
Fred is a Tropical Storm again!
Crystal Ann Knight, 35, was charged.
Third person now charged for concealing death, hiding body of overdose victim
The bear was spotted on a driveway on Gold Hill Road in Salisbury.
Police: Residents report bear sighting in Salisbury
New Census data shows Mecklenburg County grew by 21%.
Census: Mecklenburg Co. population increasing, real estate agent shares how housing market is shifting

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 file photo, Students, some wearing protective masks,...
Mask disputes, outbreaks make for rocky start of school year
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) spoke with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau on Monday evening...
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) reacts to situation in Afghanistan
Bob Dylan has won 10 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988....
Lawsuit accuses Bob Dylan of sexual abuse of 12-year-old girl in 1965
Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) reacts to the situation in Afghanistan
Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) reacts to the situation in Afghanistan