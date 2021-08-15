NC DHHS Flu
WET week ahead!

First Alert Weather: Today will be mainly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms again.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a chance for rain every single day this week!

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • Afternoon t-storms today
  • Rain from Fred Mon-Wed
  • T-storms Thursday/Friday

Leigh Brock's Sunday morning forecast
Leigh Brock's Sunday morning forecast(WBTV)

Today will be mainly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms again.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Compared to yesterday’s high of 96 degrees, that may seem like a break. It will still be plenty muggy though!

We have been tracking Fred all week.

The storm isn’t healthy right now.

However, it should gain some strength today and be back to tropical storm status before making landfall along the Gulf Coast tomorrow.

The storm will never move right through here but the setup for rain is still there for the Carolinas.

There’s a chance for rain on Monday but the better chance will be on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Heavy rain is possible at times. Highs will be limited to the low to mid-80s but I wouldn’t make too many outdoor plans. Some places have already picked up rain the past two days. If we keep adding to the total each day, localized flooding could become an issue.

By Thursday and Friday, the rain chance doesn’t go away.

It will just come in a different form. Instead of tropical rain, we will return to afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Enjoy your Sunday!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

