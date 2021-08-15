NC DHHS Flu
Third person now charged for concealing death, hiding body of overdose victim

Crystal Ann Knight, 35, was charged.
Crystal Ann Knight, 35, was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman from Kannapolis is now the third person charged, accused of concealing a death by hiding the body of an overdose victim.

Deputies in Rowan County charged Crystal Ann Knight with felony concealment of death. Micheal Joe Banks and Brooke Lynn Griffin, both from Kannapolis, were charged in April for concealing the death of Tammy Lynn Becerra, 46, of Landis.

According to reports, on Tuesday, March 23, a resident of Waycross Drive was leaving home traveling down Alana Drive. Alana Drive is gravel drive, in the south eastern portion of Rowan County, off of Shuping Mill road near the Rowan and Cabarrus County Line. The passerby notice what he believed to be trash that had been dumped in the woods, about 20 feet off of Alana Drive. Upon closer inspection, the individual noticed that what he had observed was the body of a woman.

Deputies from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrived and confirmed the report of a found body, and secured the area. Members of the Rowan County Criminal Investigations Division arrived and began the investigation.

During the initial stages of the investigation the victim was identified as Tammy Lynn Becerra. The victim was identified by her tattoos. Tammy Becerra was found to have been reported missing to the Kannapolis Police Department by family members on March 21.

The condition of the body led investigators to believe that it had been at this location for several days. There were no obvious signs of trauma to the body, according to investigators. The body had been partially concealed with brush and leaves.

Investigators learned that the last place the victim had been seen was at the address of Michael Joe Banks and Brooke Lynn Griffin, on Canyon Lane in Kannapolis during the early morning hours of Friday, March 19.

Witnesses gave statements to investigators that indicated Becerra had been at the residence on Canyon Lane doing illegal narcotics that Thursday night and the following Friday morning. Investigators learned that the victim most likely overdosed on illegal narcotics inside the residence on Canyon Lane. Witness and suspect interviews lead investigators to believe that Michael Banks and Brooke Griffin loaded Becerra’s body into Banks vehicle during the early morning of hours of Friday.

The investigation later led to the discovery of Knight’s involvement, deputies said.

Deputies say Banks confirmed that the victim had passed away inside his residence of an apparent drug overdose. He also told investigators that he and Brooke Griffin disposed of the body off of Alana Drive. Banks indicated that the body was not reported to authorities because of fear of retribution from the victim’s family.

Knight received and then posted a $2,500 bond and was released from the Rowan County Detention Center.

