CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More storms marched through the WBTV viewing area Sunday evening.

It’s a trend we could continue to see throughout the week.

Sunday’s storms brought strong wind gusts, downpours, lightning and thunder.

There were even some reports of downed trees and power lines.

WBTV First Alert

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Cabarrus, Iredell and Rowan counties until 7 p.m.

A First Alert has been issued Monday through Thursday, as multiple rounds of rain and storms will be possible, causing localized flooding issues.

A few storms may be strong to severe.

Warm and muggy conditions continue for the week with daily chances for rain and storms.

Monday: Scattered rain and storms, with upper 80s.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Localized flooding issues, as rain and storms linger.

Late Week: Upper 80s, with late day storms.

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go, with the free WBTV Weather app.

First Alert for heavy rainfall at times this week (WBTV)

Grab your umbrella before you head out the door this week, as daily chances for rain and storms continue.

The biggest concern will be heavy rainfall, which may lead to localized flooding issues.

A few storms may be strong to severe, with gusty winds, localized flooding and hail.

The highest threat for heavy rainfall will be Monday through Thursday, so make sure you stay weather aware each day.

Temperatures will top out in the 80s each day this week. It will not be as hot as last week (when we were in the low to mid-90s), yet it will remain warm and muggy, as a tropical air mass continues to be felt. Average high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s Monday through Friday.

Rain and storm chances will be more confined to the afternoon and evening hours, Thursday into the weekend, yet scattered rain and storms will continue.

Next weekend will feature more rounds of scattered rain and storms, with afternoon temperatures around 90 degrees.

Tropical Storm Fred is forecasted to make landfall late Monday, near the Panhandle of Florida with possible winds of 60 mph. Fred will continue to surge northward across the Deep South and into the Tennessee Valley late Tuesday into Tuesday night, pushing more tropical moisture into the Carolinas.

We are also tracking Tropical Depression Grace, which will traverse across the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Monday, and trek across Cuba, Tuesday through Wednesday. Grace will emerge in the Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday night and is on a path headed toward the Gulf Coast of Texas by the end of the week.

To stay safe and to be alerted of any severe weather near you, download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a safe week ahead!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.