NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Sen. Lindsey Graham reacts to Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

In response, South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted “The takeover of...
In response, South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted “The takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban is a sad and dangerous event for U.S. national security interests and the world at large.”
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of 20 years of American involvement.

The Taliban entered the capital early Sunday and an official in the militant group said it would soon announce the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace — a return rich in symbolism to the name of the country under the Taliban government ousted by U.S.-led forces after the 9/11 attacks. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.

In response, South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted, “The takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban is a sad and dangerous event for U.S. national security interests and the world at large.”

He continued, “Jihadists all over the world are celebrating this event.”

In closing, Graham reminded people of the reason for U.S. involvement in the region back in 2001 and said, “It is only a matter of time until al-Qaeda reforms in Afghanistan and presents a threat to the American homeland and western world.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Brady retired after many years serving in the Rowan County Sheriff's Office. His family...
Retired Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy killed in traffic accident
David Carter says he immediately screamed for his wife, and when she came in, Hudson was...
Molly’s Kids: ‘Go hug your kids now.’
North Carolina’s population grew by almost 10 percent between 2010 and 2020, as 10.4 million...
Census: Mecklenburg falls to second-largest county in North Carolina
Troopers with the North Carolina Highway responded to a call around 6:10 a.m. near mile marker...
Man arrested, charged with murder of man left dead in vehicle on I-77 toll lanes
As the new school year begins, CMS has 123 teaching vacancies, driving up the pressure on...
Former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools educator speaks out as teacher shortage hits schools

Latest News

PHOTOS: Stunning photos of Perseids meteor shower from Brown Mountain overlook
PHOTOS: Stunning photos of Perseids meteor shower from Brown Mountain overlook
Charlotte churches offer religious exemptions from vaccine mandates. Will they work?
Charlotte churches offer religious exemptions from vaccine mandates. Will they work?
Diverse opportunities for families and businesses driving record 33% growth over the last decade
Fast-growing Concord one of North Carolina’s top ten most populous cities
Crystal Ann Knight, 35, was charged.
Third person now charged for concealing death, hiding body of overdose victim